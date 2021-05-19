Severe Drought, Worsened by Climate Change, Ravages the American West
Albuquerque — This year, New Mexico officials send a message to farmers who depend on irrigation water from the Rio Grande and other rivers. Do not do so unless you absolutely need to plant this year.
Years of warming, the failure of the rainy season last summer, and low snowfall this winter have combined to make the state’s rivers relatively trickle. The agency that controls the irrigation flow of the Rio Grande has enforced this problem. To save water, the gate was opened one month later than usual.
Severe droughts are primarily related to climate change and have hit not only New Mexico, but the entire western half of the United States, from the Pacific coast across the Great Basin and southwestern deserts to the Rocky Mountains to the Northern Planes. I will.
Wells are depleted in California, forcing some homeowners to drill deeper, more expensive new wells. Lake Mead, on the Arizona-Nevada border, is so depleted of the Colorado River that the two states face the potential for supply cuts in the end. Also, 1,200 miles away in North Dakota, ranchers carry livestock water and impede spring growth in the rangelands, providing livestock supplements.
The most dramatic and potentially deadly effect of a drought that is as severe and widespread as that found in the west is a wildfire raging in hot and dry conditions. And this is long before the full explosion of summer heat arrives.
California, Arizona, and New Mexico each had two major flames, which is unusual earlier this year. Nothing is completely contained, including the Palisade fire. Burned 1200 acres in the suburbs of Los Angeles.
Authorities predict when the fire season will end — if so, in some areas warming can cause fires all year round — totals could exceed 10.3 million acres last year. There is.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, including the Forest Department, said last week after being briefed by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and an expert on inter-ministerial fires, “Signals and signs tell us another very dangerous fire. It shows that we are heading for the year. ” Center. “We see higher and earlier levels of risk than we have seen in the past.”
Many factors, such as forest management practices and developments, affect the frequency, intensity and duration of wildfires. Water scarcity is also affected by pumping groundwater for population, economic growth, agriculture and other activities.
Legal constraints also play a role. One of the reasons New Mexico’s farmers were under pressure this year is that the state owes Texas the water of the Rio Grande River under the 1938 agreement.
However, at the root of droughts are rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns. These are related to the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and trap the heat of the sun. As a result, it remains very dry, lasting for years in the southwest and most of California, and spreads throughout the west.
According to a drought monitor in the United States 84 percent of the west is currently in drought, 47% are rated as “severe” or “extreme”.
The situation in some states is particularly dire. In Utah, 90% of the states belong to the two most demanding categories. 87 percent in Arizona. North Dakota, 85 percent. New Mexico, 80 percent. And California, 73 percent.
Experts believe there is little hope of improvement as another hot and dry summer is predicted. Rather, they expect the situation to get worse.
“We are entering a climatologically dry period of the year,” said meteorologist Adam T. Hartmann. Climate Prediction Center, Part of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “That is many of the reasons why the drought situation begins to worsen.”
The southwest has had the opportunity to improve from last summer, when atmospheric circulation patterns usually bring tropical moisture to Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of neighboring states. However, these so-called monsoon rains never happen and no one knows the exact reason. “It’s a little mysterious,” Hartman said.
Snowfall this winter, or its relatively low amount, also did not help. The total amount of snow cover throughout the west is well below normal. In California on April 1, snow was usually the deepest day, with state-wide snowfall of only 59% of historical averages.
Much of the west is usually relatively dry, compared to the often sticky state of the east. However, warming has reduced the reliability of precipitation, said Keith Massellman, a snow hydrologist at the University of Colorado. “These are areas that go regularly for weeks without precipitation,” he said. “And now we’re talking about months in some cases.”
Climate scientists are now saying that the drought has been very long, especially in the southwest, and it has been raining for only a few years since 2000. New “Megdrought” What can be comparable to what has happened regularly over the last 1000 years. These southwestern megadroughts, discovered by analyzing annual rings, lasted decades, and in some cases 80 years.
California and other western states rely on thaw for much of their water. Snowpack is essentially a frozen reservoir that is released over time in spring and summer. But that too is changing as the West warms.
“Two things are happening,” said Dr. Musselman. “First, there is less rainfall. But in addition, there is a background to this warming. It is changing its water supply.”
More snowmelt water flows out of the mountains faster, The ability to store the right amount in a reservoir for use during the dry summer causes havoc. If the spill is too fast, the stream flow will eventually drop rapidly.
Also, given that shallow water warms more rapidly, low stream flow can cause many other problems.In California, for example, some salmon hatcheries Bring young fish directly to the sea this springI’m afraid I can’t survive by swimming in the warm waters of the drought-affected river.
Heat and dryness have a particularly strong effect on the conditions that lead to wildfires, reducing soil moisture, drying vegetation, making it more ignitable and burning hotter. It can make the fire spread more easily.
Severe droughts can also result in massive deaths of trees, providing enormous amounts of fuel for potential fires.Forest Department reported One such die-off in April In Arizona, up to 30% of about 100,000 acres of juniper trees have died due to drought.
Amir Agakshak, who studies climate-related and other water resources issues at the University of California, Irvine, said dry conditions can also exacerbate global warming. Warming loses water in the soil by evaporation and has the effect of cooling the surface of the ground in the same way that evaporation of sweat from the skin cools a person. However, in the end, so much soil moisture is lost that the process stops.
“During the drought, the water levels are so low that no evaporation occurs,” said Dr. Agha Kouchak. “The skin of the earth warms, which warms the atmosphere.”
