Severe Drought, Worsened by Climate Change, Ravages the American West

Albuquerque — This year, New Mexico officials send a message to farmers who depend on irrigation water from the Rio Grande and other rivers. Do not do so unless you absolutely need to plant this year.

Years of warming, the failure of the rainy season last summer, and low snowfall this winter have combined to make the state’s rivers relatively trickle. The agency that controls the irrigation flow of the Rio Grande has enforced this problem. To save water, the gate was opened one month later than usual.

Severe droughts are primarily related to climate change and have hit not only New Mexico, but the entire western half of the United States, from the Pacific coast across the Great Basin and southwestern deserts to the Rocky Mountains to the Northern Planes. I will.

Wells are depleted in California, forcing some homeowners to drill deeper, more expensive new wells. Lake Mead, on the Arizona-Nevada border, is so depleted of the Colorado River that the two states face the potential for supply cuts in the end. Also, 1,200 miles away in North Dakota, ranchers carry livestock water and impede spring growth in the rangelands, providing livestock supplements.